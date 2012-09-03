Have you always wanted to know how to bypass the line for an Hermès Birkin? Wondered what your favorite NBA player’s hotels are? How to get past the doorman at Le Baron just like Chloë Sevigny?
Welcome to StyleCaster’s The Vivant, the site that will answer all these questions and help you live the life you’ve always imagined—whether that means driving the most drool-inducing sports car or impressing your dinner dates with your knowledge of craft beer. (Oh, and we’ll also help you cure your after-dinner hangover with pickles and hot dogs—seriously, one of New York’s top restaurateurs swears by it).
We’re also here to bring you an immersive look into the lives of people who are leading truly spectacular, jet-set lives. We’ve followed a knitwear designer traveling the Greek Isles and got her tips on where to go—including the perfect shipwreck to host a picnic on—and we’ll also introduce you to a stylish set of Los Angeles bloggers and their cool rides.
Mostly, though, we want to offer you a comprehensive guide to the best of the best when it comes to the finer things, because, honestly, who has time to figure it all out? From the best spot to catch a wave in Brazil to the secret Tokyo rooftop bar that is a must-visit to the $1,000 lobster and caviar omelet that redefines haute cuisine, we’ll do the legwork for you.
As you’ll see, The Vivant is still a work in progress. While we’ll certainly be trying out all sorts of exciting content in the coming weeks, we also want to hear from you on what you’d like to see here! Find us on Twitter @TheVivant, on Instagram @TheVivant, on Facebook and on Pinterest.
Cheers!
Welcome To The Vivant!
