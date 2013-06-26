The Vivant’s Top 10: Emma Watson Only Has 8 Pairs of Shoes and Restaurants Use Social Media

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Wedding gift etiquette. [StyleCaster]
Several luxury brands eye going public. [The New York Times]
Trendy restaurants start accepting reservations. [New York Post]
The science of the whackiest summer treats. [Gizmodo]
Inside the celebrity chef craze sweeping NYC. [AM New York]
Five suits for under $500. [Esquire]
Does Emma Watson really own just eight pairs of shoes? [The Telegraph]
Restaurants using social media to boost business. [Wall Street Journal]
More offices offering workers booze. [The Wall Street Journal]
Your summer wallet. [Valet]
