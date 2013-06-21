StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Why Designer Shoes Are So Expensive and Making the Perfect BLT

Leah Bourne
by
nicky hiltonThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Why designer shoes are getting so expensive. [StyleCaster]
Eating sushi with Dannijo. [The New Potato]
The best luxury tree houses that you can rent. [Vanity Fair]
Which luxury hotel brand is the most popular? [CNN]
The trouble with Kickstarter. [The Wall Street Journal]
A better BLT. [Valet]
What you can learn from wine guys. [Esquire]
8 of the coolest vintage SUVs. [Cool Material]
Luxury outdoor spaces. [The Wall Street Journal]
The very first Rolex Daytona. [Hodinkee]
