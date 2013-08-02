The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Apparently most women ask men to change their shoes before they go out. [StyleCaster]
$180 for a bird poop facial. [The AP]
Watch Dominique Ansel make cronuts. [Eater]
How to cook on a boat. [Bon Appetit]
Big business in chicken wings. [CNN]
Trendy cuts of beef. [Forbes.com]
The umami burger is worth the hype. [Business Insider]
The restaurant calorie guide. [The Wall Street Journal]
36-hours in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. [The New York Times]
The hail-mary vacation. [The New York Times]
The Vivant’s Top 10: The Cult Umami Burger and Watch Dominque Ansel Make Cronuts
