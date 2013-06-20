The Vivant’s Top 10: Pitti Uomo Primer and North Korea’s Luxury Yacht

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
5 things we know about Kate Middleton’s royal birth. [StyleCaster]
China’s demand for luxury cars slower than expected. [Bloomberg]
Luxury rents rising to new heights in Soho. [The Observer]
North Korea’s leader has $7 million luxury yacht. [IB Times]
Why tipping should be outlawed. [Esquire]
In space no one can hear your takeout order. [New Yorker]
Questlove talks fried chicken. [Paper]
Michelle Smith’s summer playlist. [Town & Country]
Vacation like its 1899. [The Wall Street Journal]
Your Pitti Uomo primer. [Get Kempt]