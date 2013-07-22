The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Redesigning the luxury car. [NBC News]
10 celebrities who’ve caused fashion items to sell out. [StyleCaster]
The most expensive cities for sushi. [Bloomberg]
Sears now selling Rolexes? [The Wall Street Journal]
How to navigate your way around a wine list. [The Guardian]
Which glass to use for which drink and why. [Gizmodo]
The world’s smallest luxury camper. [NY Daily News]
Getting drunk in Antarctica. [The Atlantic]
The care package wars. [The New York Times]
Chipotle’s weird Twitter account. [Eater]
The Vivant’s Top 10: The Most Expensive Cities For Sushi and Sears Now Selling Rolexes
The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Promoted Stories