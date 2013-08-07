The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
12 high heels worth falling for. [StyleCaster]
L.A. Restaurant launches 45-page water menu. [Eater]
New MoMa exhibit explores the art of sound. [Wall Street Journal]
Gianni Versace’s South Beach mansion is now up for auction. [NY Daily News]
New luxury hotels inside historic buildings. [Condé Nast Traveler]
An interview with Marc Jacobs’ chef. [New York Magazine]
Take an inside look at this new Parisian hotspot. [Vogue]
Lessons with a vintage jewelry expert. [The Wall Street Journal]
Richard Gere sells his East Hamptons estate for $65 Million. [Bloomberg]
The ten most secluded hotels in the world. [Business Insider]
The Vivant’s Top 10: How To Eat Like Marc Jacobs and the Most Secluded Hotels in the World
