The Vivant’s Top 10: Lamborghini Mulling an SUV and Eric Ripert Launching Caviar Brand

What's hot
Leah Bourne
by

The Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Luxury car makers wine and die prospective buyers. [USA Today]
Lamborghini debates making a SUV. [New York Daily News]
Eric Ripert to launch his own line of luxury caviar. [Eater]
Hip hop influences menswear. [The New York Times]
36 hours in Slovenia. [The New York Times]
Black Friday moves online. [The Wall Street Journal]
A spoon carver redefines Spitalfields’ offerings. [Remodelista]
Inside the RéVive skincare brand. [GQ]
18 amazing statement making necklaces. [Stylecaster News]
Inside a $12.8 million New Jersey estate. [Business Insider]

