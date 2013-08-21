StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Istanbul Is the New Paris and Where the Beauty Elite Lunch

Caroline McCloskey
Blue_mosque-IstanbulThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Anna Wintour makes her Instagram debut. [StyleCaster]
Rooftop bars with amazing views. [Bloomberg]
Cronut creator to publish “secret recipes”. [Grub Street]
Find out where the beauty elite meet for lunch. [WWD]
Karl Lagerfeld’s newest Chanel campaign unveiled. [NY Daily News]
Is Istanbul the next Paris? [GQ]
The most expensive home you can buy in every state. [Business Insider]
Grace Coddington returns to modeling in a new ad campaign. [Vogue Australia]
Ferrari to make hybrid model.  [Bloomberg]
Wine making gets a high-tech boost. [The Verge]

