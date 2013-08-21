The Vivant’s Top 10: Istanbul Is the New Paris and Where the Beauty Elite Lunch

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Anna Wintour makes her Instagram debut. [StyleCaster]
Rooftop bars with amazing views. [Bloomberg]
Cronut creator to publish “secret recipes”. [Grub Street]
Find out where the beauty elite meet for lunch. [WWD]
Karl Lagerfeld’s newest Chanel campaign unveiled. [NY Daily News]
Is Istanbul the next Paris? [GQ]
The most expensive home you can buy in every state. [Business Insider]
Grace Coddington returns to modeling in a new ad campaign. [Vogue Australia]
Ferrari to make hybrid model. [Bloomberg]
Wine making gets a high-tech boost. [The Verge]
