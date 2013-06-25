The Vivant’s Top 10: Inside Mick Jagger’s Luxury Tent and Coach Names New Creative Director

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Coach names new Executive Creative Director. [StyleCaster]
Inside Mick Jagger’s luxury tent. [Daily Mail]
Super rich begin to feel the squeeze. [The Guardian]
Princess Eugenie is moving to New York City. [New York Post]
The restaurant of the future. [Gizmodo]
Does French food need rescuing. [The Guardian]
The sober duty of a host. [Esquire]
Texas’ next oil rush. [Wall Street Journal]
Solar power to the people. [The Wall Street Journal]
Seth Meyers on how to make the ultimate grilled cheese. [Domaine Home]
