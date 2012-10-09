The ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Paris celebrates Carine Roitfeld. [The New York Times]
New Zealand’s Hobbit tourism. [The New York Times]
Alice Waters and Tyler Florence cook for President Obama fundraiser. [SF Gate]
The best restaurant’s of 2012. [Esquire]
Police in London searching for a man who defaced Rothko painting. [The Wall Street Journal]
Hottest labels made in the USA. [The Wall Street Journal]
Celebrity destination weddings weekend. [Hotel Chatter]
Why Istanbul is the coolest city on the planet. [Business Insider]
Marketing luxury to the super rich. [Forbes]
Price is no object homes for sale. [The Telegraph]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Hottest Made in the USA Labels and Istanbul’s Cool Factor
