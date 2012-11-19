StyleCaster
Share

The Vivant’s Top 10: Hollywood on Display and the $54 Million Penthouse

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Vivant’s Top 10: Hollywood on Display and the $54 Million Penthouse

Leah Bourne
by

The Vivants Top 10: Hollywood on Display and the $54 Million PenthouseThe Vivant’s top ten things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Bone marrow gets trendy. [The Daily Beast]
Pumpkin pie spice Pringles anyone? [USA Today]
Hollywood’s finest on display. [The New York Times]
Holiday cookie gift guide. [New York]
Food trucks help with Sandy relief. [New York]
Chinese gang sold almost $1 million in fake handbags. [ABC]
Luxury fashion in Africa. [The Daily Beast]
Ex BBC broadcasting center to open as a luxury hotel. [The Telegraph]
David Geffen buy $54 million penthouse. [NY Daily News]
40 essential travel items that will prepare you for any trip. [Business Insider]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share