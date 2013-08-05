The Vivant’s Top 10: You Won’t Believe Gordon Ramsay’s Annual Salary and the Psychology of Cronuts

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Get on board with Shark Week style. [StyleCaster]
The psychology behind New York’s cronut problem. [Epoch Times]
Gordon Ramsay earns about $185 milion per year. [Eater]
Tesla nabs 8 percent of the luxury car market. [Daily Finance]
The pleasure of staying put. [The Wall Street Journal]
Bernard Arnault expands into hospitality. [Bloomberg]
13 places you should visit in 2013. [Business Insider]
Emirates launching luxury private jet service. [Arabian Business]
In the Hamptons, mind your manners or else. [The New York Times]
Eating your way through Provence. [The Wall Street Journal]
