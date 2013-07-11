The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Six must see volcanoes. [CNN]
Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her summer style. [StyleCaster]
Champagne could improve memory. [Forbes]
The spartan Austrian spa for the glamorous. [Vogue]
Hotel perks without the hassle of travel. [Wall Street Journal]
38 essential New York City restaurants. [Eater]
24 karat gold eyelashes (yes, this is happening). [ABC]
High end homes on Jersey’s “other” shore. [New York Post]
Bastille Day celebrations underway. [New York Times]
How a Tiffany employee stole $1.3 million in jewelry. [Bloomberg BusinessWeek]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Champagne Could Improve Memory and Six Must See Volcanoes
The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
Promoted Stories