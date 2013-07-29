The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
25 of the best street style blogs. [StyleCaster]
Burberry creates “Mini- Me” collection. [NY Daily News]
The whole world is getting richer. [Bloomberg]
10 restaurants around the world with amazing views. [The Telegraph]
The world’s most expensive cities for expats. [Forbes]
LVMH increases stake in Hermès, again. [Vogue UK]
Lord & Taylor owner buys Saks. [NBC]
Take a look inside the world’s best restaurant that has a year long waiting list. [Business Insider]
Inside the super yacht that has sparked $200 million bidding war. [Daily Mail]
BMW i3 wins the luxury battle. [Bloomberg]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Burberry Creates “Mini Me” Collection and the Luxury Yacht Bidding War
