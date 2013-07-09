StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: Best Street Style From Paris Couture and Luxury Beer Vacations

Street Style Day 3 - Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture F/W 2013-2014The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
The best street style looks from Paris couture week. [Vogue]
The top 15 places to see incredible natural phenomena. [USA Today]
The designer beach towel worth investing in. [GQ]
Brooklyn is the new land of the foodies. [New York Post]
Jean Paul Gaultier hits back at fashion critic who panned his couture show. [Vogue UK]
America’s luxury beer vacations. [CNN]
10 commandments to follow for surfing etiquette. [GQ]
The winemaker’s guide to the ultimate summer cookout. [Esquire]
Karl Lagerfeld turns to photography. [Wall Street Journal]
Meet Andy Murray’s stylish girlfriend. [Stylecaster]

