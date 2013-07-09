The Vivant’s Top 10: Best Street Style From Paris Couture and Luxury Beer Vacations

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
The best street style looks from Paris couture week. [Vogue]
The top 15 places to see incredible natural phenomena. [USA Today]
The designer beach towel worth investing in. [GQ]
Brooklyn is the new land of the foodies. [New York Post]
Jean Paul Gaultier hits back at fashion critic who panned his couture show. [Vogue UK]
America’s luxury beer vacations. [CNN]
10 commandments to follow for surfing etiquette. [GQ]
The winemaker’s guide to the ultimate summer cookout. [Esquire]
Karl Lagerfeld turns to photography. [Wall Street Journal]
Meet Andy Murray’s stylish girlfriend. [Stylecaster]
