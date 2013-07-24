The Vivant’s Top 10: Best Pools Around the World and Michelle Williams New Face of Vuitton

The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.

10 spectacular national park lodges. [CNN]

3 ways to spot a fake diamond. [Bloomberg]

Michelle Williams is the new face of Louis Vuitton. [StyleCaster]

Bentley’s new SUV with be its best-selling model ever. [Forbes]

10 of the world’s best swimming pools. [The Guardian]

Karl Lagerfeld creates Chanel costumes for Cate Blanchett’s new film. [The Telegraph]

The best private jet $65 million can buy. [Business Insider]

Upper East side restaurant gets glowing review for 20th birthday. [New York Times]

France’s $100 million Palace Pompadour. [Forbes]

5 most dangerous cocktails in NYC. [New York Post]