StyleCaster
Share

The Vivant’s Top 10: Best Pools Around the World and Michelle Williams New Face of Vuitton

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Vivant’s Top 10: Best Pools Around the World and Michelle Williams New Face of Vuitton

Millie Stapleton
by

tumblr_mmch2nvVb61s3jao5o1_1280The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
10 spectacular national park lodges. [CNN]
3 ways to spot a fake diamond. [Bloomberg]
Michelle Williams is the new face of Louis Vuitton. [StyleCaster]
Bentley’s new SUV with be its best-selling model ever. [Forbes]
10 of the world’s best swimming pools. [The Guardian]
Karl Lagerfeld creates Chanel costumes for Cate Blanchett’s new film. [The Telegraph]
The best private jet $65 million can buy. [Business Insider]
Upper East side restaurant gets glowing review for 20th birthday. [New York Times]
France’s $100 million Palace Pompadour. [Forbes]
5 most dangerous cocktails in NYC. [New York Post]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share