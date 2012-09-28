The ten things in the world of luxury, travel and dining that made our reading list today. See something that should have made the cut? Tweet us @TheVivant with the hashtag #VivantTop10.
Marc Jacobs expands BookMarc empire. [Vogue]
The best of the Mediterranean. [Depatures]
Bespoke motorcycles make their mark in Paris. [The Wall Street Journal]
Christian Louboutin opens up his first men’s-only store in the US in New York City. [The New York Times]
A foodie tour of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. [Eater]
Soon you’ll be able to order wine on Amazon. [The Wall Street Journal]
Facebook opens a gift store. [CNet]
A general store opens in East London. [Cool Hunting]
Inside Mugler headquarters. [Into the Gloss]
How to get James Bond’s style. [Valet]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Bespoke Motorcycles All the Rage and Wine for Sale on Amazon
