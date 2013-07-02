StyleCaster
The Vivant’s Top 10: The Anatomy of A Hermès Bag and Three Faces of Luxury

Leah Bourne
tumblr monwoajnko1rf43pdo1 r2 1280 The Vivants Top 10: The Anatomy of A Hermès Bag and Three Faces of LuxuryThe Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
See who was sitting front row at Chanel Couture. [StyleCaster]
The anatomy of a Hermès bag. [CR Fashion Book]
Dior chief says European luxury is resilient. [Business of Fashion]
The three faces of luxury. [Forbes.com]
Gingham has a moment. [The Wall Street Journal]
Retro tennis cool. [Town & Country]
A guide to Christian Lacroix fo Schiaparelli Couture. [Vanity Fair]
Summering at the Ralph Lauren tent. [A Continuous Lean]
On the road with Dylan Lauren. [Vogue]
How to pack for July 4th weekend. [Esquire]

