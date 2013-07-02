The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
See who was sitting front row at Chanel Couture. [StyleCaster]
The anatomy of a Hermès bag. [CR Fashion Book]
Dior chief says European luxury is resilient. [Business of Fashion]
The three faces of luxury. [Forbes.com]
Gingham has a moment. [The Wall Street Journal]
Retro tennis cool. [Town & Country]
A guide to Christian Lacroix fo Schiaparelli Couture. [Vanity Fair]
Summering at the Ralph Lauren tent. [A Continuous Lean]
On the road with Dylan Lauren. [Vogue]
How to pack for July 4th weekend. [Esquire]
The Vivant's Top 10: The Anatomy of A Hermès Bag and Three Faces of Luxury
