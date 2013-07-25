The Vivant’s top 10 things in the world of luxury, travel, and dining that made our reading list today.
New study says Instagram incites major envy. [StyleCaster]
Would you spend $300 on a fine china cup to celebrate the birth of the Royal Baby? [Forbes]
Abercrombie & Fitch under investigation. [Vogue UK]
Inside Richard Gere’s $65 million Hamptons house. [Business Insider]
Design wars for luxury car manufacturers. [Bloomberg]
The entrepreneurs shaking up the beauty industry. [The Telegraph]
China unveils world’s largest building. [NY Daily News]
It takes $5 million to reach true financial independence. [Business Insider]
12 VIP experiences worth the money. [CNN]
The rise of the young luxury home buyer. [Wall Street Journal]
The Vivant’s Top 10: Fine China Celebrating Royal Baby’s Birth and Inside Richard Gere’s $65 Million House
