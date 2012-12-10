The Vivant is Looking for Interns!

Listen up, budding writers! The Vivant, a.k.a. your go-to destination for all things glamorous and jet-set, is seeking Junior Team Members to join our talented team. Do your friends constantly ask you what restaurants and nightclubs are in at the moment? Do you know the difference between Prosecco and Champagne? Do you have so many stamps in your passport you needed to add supplementary pages? If you’ve answered ‘yes’ to at least one of these questions (bonus points if you answered ‘yes’ to all of ‘em), we want you in our New York offices for the spring 2013 semester!

You may have noticed we said “Junior Team Member” and not “intern”. One, that’s good – it means you pay attention to detail! Two, it’s because when you become a part of our team, that’s exactly what you are. There’s no coffee-getting or copy-making to be done here, unless you’re really fiending for your own soy chai latte. As a JTM (more bonus points if you already caught on that this stands for Junior Team Member), you’ll be deep in the trenches of editorial content production. We’re talking writing, interviewing, party hopping, photo shoots, and generally being on top of your game. Experience with WordPress or Photoshop isn’t necessary, but it’s a huge plus. Also, you’ll become a lean, mean, social media machine. Sound interesting? Great! Keep reading to find out how to apply.

If your eyes have brightened at the sound of this opportunity apply to join our team in NYC. Send your resume, cover letter, and availability (at least 2 days a week) to intern@stylecaster.com. We can’t wait to hear from you!