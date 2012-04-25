Viva La Kanye West: First Paris Fashion Week, Now Coming To Cannes Film Fest

If you loved rapper-slash-fashion-designer Kanye West‘s first-ever short film Runaway from 2010, then we’ve got some fun news for you folks: Mr. Kardashian will be back again with another short film this spring, which is set to debut at the Cannes Film Festival in the South of France next month.

Kanye has already been spotted out in Qatar being filmed for the cameras, alongside with Cleveland’s own Kid Cudi.

This “secret project” is supposed to be very similar to Runaway, so it would be safe to expect a 30 minute film comprised of half-acting, half-naked models and new music from Kanye’s upcoming solo album.

But why is Yeezy shooting all the way out in the Middle East, especially in Qatar, where you can’t freely shower bikini-clad ladies on the beach in designer champagne as many times as you want to?

“Kanye conceived the story, which is set in the Gulf,” states a Hollywood Reporter source. “It’s supposed to showcase the beauty of the region, a piece that’s culturally sensitive and embraces the customs and traditions of the region.”

So I guess that means no half-naked models and no champagne showers, huh?

