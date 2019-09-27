Wallet-Friendly Dupes For The Iconic VitaMix Blender

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to blenders, the iconic Vitamix range is arguably the gold standard. With that being said, there are plenty of comparable Vitamix blender dupes that work just as well as the O.G. While I generally believe the age-old trope that you get what you pay for does ring true for some things, as a self-proclaim bargain queen and bona fide dupe hunter, I am always looking for exceptions to this rule. The Vitamix lineup has been touted for its unparalleled performance, durability and versatility. And there’s a reason why you see Vitamix models used in restaurant and cooking shows — they really do perform. Aside from their ease of use, they’re also pretty durable.

The likelihood of experiencing a mechanical issue within the first year after purchasing one of their blenders is just 6 percent. For instance, while any solid blender can whip up your morning green smoothie or protein shake, they’re often not capable of handling other tasks like food processing. The Vitamix however, is a bit different. They’re designed with a super-charged motor to deliver the utmost horsepower, making them capable of conquering heavier blending and processing tasks without causing damage. This is precisely why the professional blender line is the the go-to for restaurants, chefs and culinary experts across the board. With that being said, they also come with a professional-level price tag, ranging from $300 to $500+. While many loyal owners of the Vitamix would likely tell you that they’re worth the lofty price, I’ve found some affordable options with similar performance and design specs, but with more palatable prices.

1. Nutribullet ZNBF30500Z Combo Blender

The NutriBullet Blender Combo give you all of the benefits the brand’s original personal-sized NutriBullet (which I also own and love), but with much more versatility. The two-in-one blender allows you to use the single use pitcher or a full size version. The Blender Combo also features the “Smart Extract” program, which automatically gauges the time and speed needed to transform tough fruits, veggies, nuts, etc. for smoothies and shakes, along with a variety of different blending speeds to account for heavier and tougher-to-blend foods.

2. Hamilton Beach Professional 1500W Blender

This pro-level blender is equipped with a 1500W base, along with stainless steel blades to help cut through and blend harder ingredients in a jiffy. It also has a removable quiet shield so you can blend away any time of day without disturbing your roommates, family or neighbors. It’s also designed with four different program settings, including ice crush, smoothie, clean and puree. The clean setting makes it so easy to wash, but it’s also dishwasher-safe.

3. Ninja Professional Counter-top Blender

Ninja’s pro-level blender features a powerful 1100-watt base, along with a pulse option and three different speed settings. You can also choose to use the single-serve function for the on-the-go protein shakes and home-made juices. It’s capable of crushing icy and hard fruits, vegetables, nuts (you name it) into a creamy, blended texture in just seconds.