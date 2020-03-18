10 Vitamin C-Packed Smoothies To Keep You Feeling Healthy AF

Scroll To See More Images

It’s safe to say I’m not the only person feeling stressed about getting sick right now. You know things are looking grim when even I, a self-proclaimed picky, terrible eater, start Googling healthy recipes. While I’m not one to live off of salads and veggies alone, I *am* a pretty big fan of tasty smoothies and juices, so I’ve done my fair share of trial and error when it comes to testing immunity-boosting vitamin C smoothie recipes. Far better for you (and far more delicious) than drinking a glass of OJ, these recipes are jam-packed with healthy ingredients to help you thrive—especially if you’re feeling under the weather.

What kind of foods are great sources of vitamin C? Yes, yes, we know oranges top the list. That said, others include kale, mangos, papayas, cantaloupes, strawberries, bell peppers, and even more tasty treats. Shout out to foods that are delicious and good for you! Rare, but oh-so-appreciated. While you could definitely whip up a fruit salad using all the above, blending them together and creating a nutritious smoothie sounds much more tempting, don’t you think? Smoothies are basically the milkshakes of the health world, and for this reason, I stan. My milkshake might bring all the boys to the yard, but my smoothie brings all the vitamin C to my immune system. Yes, you can quote me on that.

Still, I know that not every smoothie is for everyone, so I’m not going to pressure you to utilize any foods you don’t like. Read on for ten different vitamin C-packed recipes, and pick the one that appeals to your tastebuds the most. Happy blending!

1. Citrus Power Smoothie

2. Vitamin C Booster Smoothie

Oranges, carrots, and apples are all you need to whip up this easy Vitamin C Booster Smoothie

3. Strawberry Blackberry Vitamin C Smoothie

Feeling fruity? This Strawberry Blackberry Vitamin C Smoothie is full of flavor, thanks to the aforementioned fruits plus mangos, pineapples, and bananas, too.

4. Pineapple Mango Smoothie

This Pineapple Mango Smoothie isn’t quite a piña colada, but TBH, it comes pretty close.

5. Tangerine Creamsicle Smoothie

Not only is this Tangerine Creamsicle Smoothie delicious, but it quite literally calls for Emergen-C packets in the recipe. We love to see it!

6. Pineapple Kale Green Smoothie

Not all vitamin C-packed smoothies are orange, y’all. Turns out, there’s more vitamin C in a cup of kale than one fresh orange. Try the Pineapple Kale Green Smoothie ASAP.

7. Sneaky Vitamin C Smoothie

What makes the Sneaky Vitamin C Smoothie so sneaky? It looks like OJ, but that orange hue really comes from carrots, and cantaloupes.

8. Vitamin C Smoothie Cubes

Overdoing it on smoothies? Try shaking things up with Smoothie Cubes for a fun twist! Freeze and pour into ice cube trays, then keep in the freezer and enjoy when you please.

9. Immunity-Boosting Mango Smoothie

10. Turmeric Sunshine Smoothie