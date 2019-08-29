If You’re Sensitive to Vitamin C Serums, Try These Alternative Products Instead

Scroll To See More Images

Vitamin C skin sensitivity is fairly common, despite the lauded antioxidant’s reputation as the reigning champion in free radical defense and anti-aging super powers. It’s one of most effective anti-aging skin care actives you can use, whether you’re looking to fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation, improve firmness, soften fine lines, or brighten up a dull, sallow tone. Not only does Vitamin C help reverse the signs of aging, but it also functions as a barrier, shielding the skin from environmental aggressors like smoke and pollution, thereby helping to prevent photoaging.

However, while it may be one of the most transformative topical antioxidants available, it’s also one of the most high maintenance. Allergic reactions to C-infused skin care products are fairly common, often resulting in red bumps and itchy skin after application, and it’s also one of the more difficult ingredients to tolerate if you suffer from rosacea or simply have highly reactive, sensitive skin. Vitamin C is also notoriously difficult to stabilize, and can be impacted a wide range of variables that can render your serum virtually useless without even knowing it. Because of its less-than-stellar shelf life, many Vitamin C products are suspended in silicone bases, which is a common culprit for triggering breakouts and clogged pores.

While ascorbic acid and ester C (the two most well-researched-backed forms of Vitamin C) have long been dubbed the gold standard when it comes to anti-aging defenses (alongside Retinol, of course), there are a slew of other under-the-radar active ingredients that offer similar skin-enhancing benefits without the common side effects associated with Vitamin C. Whether your skin simply can’t tolerate the antioxidant or you’re just downright tired of having to guess whether or not your serum has turned after a month of opening it, these alternatives also deserve a reserved spot in your skin care lineup.

1. The Ordinary Alpha Arbutin 2% HA Serum

Alpha Arbutin is a form of Arbutin (a derivative of bearberry plants) and while it remains largely under-the-radar, it also happens to be one of the most reliably effective compounds for fading dark spots and melasma. Just like Vitamin C, it’s also an incredible agent for tone correction overall brightening, but because it has a sustained release, it doesn’t pose as much risk for irritation and redness.

2. Paula’s Choice 10% Azelaic Acid Booster

This multi-purpose serum is ideal for those who want to brighten up their complexion and fade dark spots, but also suffer from adult acne. Azelaic acid is an effective ingredient that targets pigmentation, fades acne scars and can help heal active breakouts without causing the irritation associated with Vitamin C and harsher acne treatments.

3. Derma-E Sensitive Skin Moisturizing Cream

This hydrating cream is infused with a lesser-know (yet powerful) antioxidant called Pycnogenol, which, according to the brand is actually 50 times more effective at preventing free radical damage than Vitamin E. This oil-free cream does contain Ascorbyl palmitate, which is a mild form of Vitamin C that tends to be safer for those with rosacea and sensitive skin compared to pure Vitamin C.