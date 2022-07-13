Jennifer Aniston Swears By This Protein Powder That Improves Hair Growth & It’s 50% Off For Prime Day

Scroll To See More Images

If we had to pinpoint a person we’d like to look like in 15 years, it’d be Jennifer Aniston. How the Friends star managed to have found the eternal fountain of youth, we’re not sure, but she has let us in on her secret weapon: Vital Proteins . And you’ll be happy to know that the collagen peptide protein powder is surprisingly affordable, especially now that it’s up to 50% off for Prime Day.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Aniston shared her morning routine that she follows daily. After a workout and some meditation, she always has her go-to shake. “I’ve been using Vital Proteins specifically since 2014. My doctor gave it to me and said, put this in your shake in the morning. I noticed the difference in my hair, my nails, my workouts — I just noticed a real benefit from it,” she explained.

Convinced? So are we. But hey, you don’t need to take Jen’s word for it alone. The protein powder is backed by powerhouse ingredients like Collagen Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C is loved by shoppers alike.

“A workout friend told me about this and how it’s good for your joints/workout recovery,” wrote one reviewer, adding, “I’ve been using it daily for 7 months and my fingernails are very strong and harder to cut with nail clippers AND my thinning hair has been growing back on top fuller as well as in length.”

Another shopper wrote, “LOVE THIS STUFF!! I have NEVER tried a product that gave me so many benefits!”

In addition to the original flavor, there are plenty of other yummy flavors you can shop to add into any hot or cold beverage.

Sweet tooth? Try this delicious chocolate flavor for an added cocoa boast to your new morning ritual.

Or try this Matcha Collagen instead! Matcha already contains 137 times the amount of antioxidants as other green teas, so you’re sure to love the benefits of this pick.

Snag these powders now before Prime Day ends today!

