Object Of Desire

Vita Black Classico Bangle, $99, chickdowntown.com.

Reason #1

Gold and black combinations are an easy go-to for those days when you don’t know what to wear. Slip on this Vita bangle with a casual black dress, black cut-out booties, and a simple gold chain necklace, and you won’t go wrong.

Reason #2

This fringe-detail bracelet can adapt to any look you’re going for, giving you more mileage for your dollars: the handmade tassels will channel your inner prepster, while the black leather gives this bangle an edgier vibe.

Reason #3

As the saying goes: when in doubt, buy black, and we couldn’t agree more. While this bangle is available in brown as well, we’re loving black leather on the wrists at the moment. Whether it’s in the form of a studded cuff, a multiple-strand leather band bracelet, or this fringed bangle, a black accessory on your arms is stylish but won’t overwhelm the rest of your look.