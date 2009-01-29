A visit to the International Center of Photography to see

OBJECT OF DESIRE: “Weird Beauty: Fashion Photography Now,” “Edward Steichen: In High Fashion: The Condé Nast Years, 1923-1937,” “This Is Not a Fashion Photograph” and “Munkacsi’s Lost Archive” run through May 3 at the International Center of Photography, 1133 Avenue of the Americas, at 43rd Street, Manhattan; (212) 857-0000, icp.org

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because we could all use an intellectual look at the world of fashion every now and then. This exhibit helps prove that fashion photography is art (and that not all art is pretty!)

Reason #2: Because we are wondering what exactly “Weird Beauty” is. With photographs from the likes of Steven Meisel, Cindy Sherman, Mario Sorrenti, and Nick Knight we are sure to get expert opinions.

Reason #3: Because it exposes fashion photography’s unlikely inspiration from historic photographers like Weegee and Danny Lyon.