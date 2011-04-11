Virutally Try on Wedding Gowns, Canada Loves Coco Rocha

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Coco Rocha is on the covers for for Elle Canada & Elle Quebec for May 2011 shot Nelson Simoneau. Why do Quebec and Canada have separate Elle’s? (Fashion Gone Rogue)

Brides.com created what they’re calling the worlds first virtual dressing room. It allows users to see what a dress would look like on them, and debuts this summer. Something tells me there will be no less women at Kleinfelds. (WWD)

CondeNast Traveler is so globally conscious. Its current issue highlights Libya, and traveling there, and hopefully how not to get killed while there. Cool. (Styleite)

Costello Culo, who is, in fact, fake, was the latest rumored “person” to replace Galliano at Dior. A faux news agency made a faux video that released the faux news, and really smart people believed it on Twitter. (Racked)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @M_Lhuillier Bridal Spring 2012! View the entire collection at Brides.com http://tinyurl.com/42hf7do Yes, please!

RT @AP_Fashion `Project Runway’ casting its new season _ it’s ninth! _ right now. Applications due Friday. http://bit.ly/10ACO5 Get in the game kids.

RT @gucci gucci When it comes to adding a pop of color, think feet first. Here, two options. Which color do you prefer? http://yfrog.com/gyig9erj Um, both are amazing, but I go blue. You?

RT @ClubMonaco: @misternewton A few people from our office are headed out to Indio for @coachella. Should be a great time! um, jealous.