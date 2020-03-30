13 Free Virtual Theme Party Ideas For You Next Zoom Rager

There’s nothing like a good (virtual) party. If I’ve learned anything from social distancing, it’s that you don’t have to have your friends with you IRL in order to throw the ultimate bash. Sure, it’s a little more complicated, but there are so many fun virtual theme party ideas that you’ll definitely want to try this weekend (or any weekday…time isn’t real anymore). Whether you choose to party on Zoom, Skype or FaceTime, there’s no reason not to mix it up and try something new with your pals. Throw on a costume! Choose an appropriate Zoom background! Commit to a theme and you’ll have a blast.

We’ve all become even more reliant on technology as of late, especially when it come to the switch from real-life ragers to virtual parties on Zoom. Sure, you probably miss your favorite nightclub’s loud music and sticky floors, but no one’s stopping you from video-chatting with your friends and turning your living room! Turn it into your own private late-night spot. You get to be your own DJ, pour your own drinks (as heavily as you want) and go to bed whenever you get tired. Honestly, why didn’t we start throwing virtual parties sooner?

If you’re not sure how to get excited about virtual partying, consider a theme. From self-care-inspired nights in to absolutely wild costume parties, the 13 virtual party theme ideas below are about to shake up your group chat. You can go low-key or rage all night. The beauty of it all is that you get to decide how and when to party—while also seeing your friends (even if it is just on a screen). Just because we’re all social distancing doesn’t mean we can’t also dance the night away, right?!

1. Masks & Mimosas

Grab your favorite face mask and pour yourself a mimosa (or literally just a glass of champagne—these are tough times.) and have a major virtual self-care party with your BFFs.

2. Superheroes

If you’ve got a superhero costume from three Halloweens ago lying around, now is the time to wear it. Of course, you can always do a little DIY in preparation for your raging superhero-themed virtual party.

3. Beach Party

Since you can’t actually be at the beach, why not pretend? Throw on your favorite swimsuit, grab a cocktail and play some Beach Boys. It’s (almost) as if you were really on spring break.

4. ’90s Vibes

Ugh, as if! Have fun coming up with a cute ’90s outfit with all your friends—or just watch Clueless together using Netflix’s group viewing party feature. Either idea is honestly great.

5. Club Living Room

Blast the music, down those shots and create your own nightclub right in your living room while your friends do the same miles away. Just make sure you don’t get any noise complaints.

6. Tea Party

For those who want a virtual party they can have during the day (although we don’t judge day-drinking), consider hosting an afternoon tea party. Miniature pastries are highly recommended.

7. Pajama Party

You’ve probably been in pajamas all day anyway, so this virtual party theme is a no-brainer.

8. Game Night

While you can’t really play a board game virtually, there are plenty of Internet-friendly games you can play with your friends while you’re all in different locations.

9. Early 2000s

Bust out The Lizzie McGuire Movie and all your favorite early 2000’s garb. You and your pals could probably spend hours listening to the hits from 2005 alone.

10. Happy Hour

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, so pick your favorite easy cocktail recipe and start relaxing.

11. Indoor Camping

If you have a tent, set it up indoors. Then turn your fireplace on and grab some s’mores supplies. You and your friends can tell scary stories around the (virtual) campfire.

12. Fancy Dinner Party

If you feel like getting bougie, you and your friends can all order food and set your respective tables. Put your laptop or phone on the table and just imagine you’re all together IRL. Proceed making sophisticated conversation.

13. Movie Night

Of course, you can’t go wrong with a classic movie night. With almost every movie available online these days, you could sit there for hours upon hours watching your favorite flicks. Like I said, Netflix’s group party streams are the move!