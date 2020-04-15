How to Celebrate Mother’s Day Virtually If You Can’t See Your Mom IRL

While we’d all love to be with our moms on Mother’s Day, sometimes it’s just not a reality. But just because you can’t spend time in-person with your mom, doesn’t mean you can’t have a celebratory Mother’s Day. There are so many virtual Mother’s Day ideas that allow you to treat your mom without ever leaving the house. Myriad activities you and your mom love to do when you’re together are actually possible online or virtually, so there are no excuses allowed. From virtual wine tastings to gifting her an at-home spa day, you can easily create an amazing Mother’s Day experience for your mom—all while sitting at home. While being away from your mom on Mother’s Day is never an ideal situation, these virtual ways to celebrate are easier (and more personal) than you might think.

Below, you’ll find 10 different ways to have the best virtual Mother’s Day of all time. Sure, you might miss the days of taking your mom to brunch or spending the day doing a fun craft, but many of these things are still possible. Mother’s Day might look a little different to you and your mom this year—Just choose to roll with it! Having a positive attitude and creating a virtual way to spend time with your mom are the first steps in creating a sense of normalcy, even if you’re far away. Distance? I don’t know her. These virtual Mother’s Day ideas below might even make you feel like you’re really there. So go ahead and get brainstorming. You might just have the most amazing Mother’s Day yet.

1. Send Her Flowers

This might seem like the most obvious no-contact way you can show your mom you care, but fresh flowers really do make a wonderful gift. Plus, if your mom is stuck inside, having something cheery and bright in the house will instantly brighten her day. I’m a big fan of 1-800-Flowers—they’ve got everything from classic bouquets to fun floral shapes, and even Magnificent Roses that look fresh for up to six months!

2. Have a Virtual Wine Tasting

Set up your video chat and have a little DIY wine tasting with your mom. You can either send her bottles of wine, or just use whatever you both have at home. This is a chance to relax and have some fun with your mom—even when you can’t be there. Plus, a little booze will put you both in the party spirit. (Psst, maybe you can even include a wine subscription box membership as part of your big gift!)

3. Try an Airbnb Online Experience

Since most people can’t travel right now, Airbnb is offering one-of-a-kind virtual experiences, and they practically scream “Mother’sn Day Activities.” From cocktail-making classes to cooking with a Moroccan family, you can gift your mom a unique experience she can enjoy while sitting on the couch—and then call you immediately after to tell you all about it.

4. Mail A Heartfelt Letter

Even if you can’t see your mom in person, you can send her all your thanks, praises and love with a sweet letter or card. Make your message heartfelt and sincere, no standard “Happy Mother’s Day” basics! And, if you’re worried about going to the store to pick up a card, have no fear. There are so many cute Mother’s Day cards you can order online, especially on Amazon.

Now is the time to truly go all-out and pick a Mother’s Day card so cute, she’ll want to frame it.

5. Send Her a Customized Playlist

If your mom has a Spotify account—or a different music subscription service—make her a custom playlist with songs she’ll love. You can give her something fun to dance to while she’s at home, or get personal with it. What were the songs you sang in the car together growing up? Or, find out her faves from a friend. Bonus points if there’s a great song named after her (Why isn’t my mom named “Sweet Caroline”?!).

6. Have a Virtual Paint Night

Set up your video chat, grab your canvases (and a cocktail) and get started on a virtual paint night with your mom. You can chat the night away while you create beautiful paintings to share with each other later.

If you and your mom aren’t naturally the artistic type by nature (or don’t have art supplies around the house), you can always send her an all-in-one paint kit. It’s just like taking a painting class, but this way, you can do it virtually.

7. Order a Customized Puzzle

Jigsaw puzzles are a THING right now, and I promise they’re more fun than the idea might sound. Since puzzles have become an at-home staple, try creating a custom one for your mom. She can either frame it when she’s done, or do it again when you can see one another. Maybe use a photo of you two together, your pet, or a beloved family location!

This 99-piece personalized puzzle lets you add any photo you’d like—from old childhood pictures to recent gatherings.

8. Throw a Virtual Surprise Party

Plan ahead with your family members and all your mom’s loved ones and create the ultimate virtual surprise party. Have everyone join a video chat, then call your mom in. She’ll be so excited to see those who mean so much to her in one place—even if it’s just virtual!

9. Send Her a Spa Day

If you can’t send your mom to an actual spa, gift her all the items she needs for a spa day at home. She can spend Mother’s Day pampering herself and relaxing, and TBH, she might like that better than the busy day you would’ve planned if you could’ve seen her IRL.

This adorable spa gift basket comes with eight different products, all in a soothing lavender scent.

10. Order Her Favorite Meal

If you can’t be there to take your mom out to lunch or dinner, have it sent to her! Order delivery from your mom’s favorite restaurant and surprise her with the meal you wish you could give her in person. Make a promise to take her to that restaurant the next time you can meet up!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.