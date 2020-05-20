These Virtual Day Drinking Games Make Digital Hangouts WAY More Interesting

While day drinking used to be reserved for college frat parties and endless mimosa brunches, it looks a little different these days. When you don’t have anywhere to go, you might as well start sipping before 5 o’clock, right? So go ahead and grab your favorite cocktail, beer or a bottle of tequila (We don’t judge!) and allow these virtual day drinking games to transform your typical digital hangouts. If you and your pals are already chatting on Zoom all day, spice things up a bit and add some booze into the mix. Even if you’re technically drinking alone at home, your friends are doing the same—so really, you’re not alone at all. We love a life hack!

To start, just gather your pals, fill your cup and log on. From classic drinking games turned virtual-friendly to drinking games created specifically for partying while apart from your friends, there are so many fun ways to booze it up over video chat. You could even have a virtual brunch and create your own endless mimosa situation. Rather than sitting around a table with your friends getting day drunk in public, now you can do the same thing virtually—and play some games while you do so. Or, you could even have everyone show up to the chat in their pajamas with a cocktail of choice for a boozy breakfast. The possibilities are endless when you have alcohol, your BFFs and a few games to keep you laughing.

Below, you’ll find 10 different day drinking games that work perfectly over Zoom, FaceTime or other video chat services. Of course, you can always transition these games into happy hour or late night virtual hangs if you want to continue the fun. Whatever works—as long as you don’t forget the shots.

1. Most Likely To

Most Likely To is a fun game whether you’re drinking or not, but makes for a really great drinking game. Someone simply states a superlative—like most likely to run into a celebrity at a bar or most likely to ghost the person they’re dating—and everyone in the group writes down who they think it matches the most. Whoever is voted “most likely” has to drink.

2. Never Have I Ever

You don’t need cards or an app for this easy drinking game. Put up all 10 fingers and let the games begin. Someone will say one thing they have never done, and if you’ve done it, you have to drink and put down a finger. Whoever puts down all 10 fingers first has to finish their drink (or take a shot, if you prefer).

3. Psych

Psych is an app you can get on your phone and play with your friends while video chatting. You and your BFFs make up fake answers to trivia questions, and then let one player try and guess which answer is actually true. If you want to get personal, too, there’s an option that allows you to make up answers to questions about your friends—so you can see who really knows you. Drink every time someone guesses wrong!

4. Netflix Party & Drink

Binge the inaugural season of Too Hot to Handle and drink every time people touch when they’re not supposed to. Or watch a few episodes of Tiger King with your friends and take a sip every time Carole Baskin is said. There are endless ways to play, and all you need to do is install the (free!) Netflix Party extension to your browser. From there, you can add in friends to a watch party and let the drinking begin.

5. Drawful 2 On Jackbox Games

Drawful 2 works similarly to Pictionary, but is a little more updated. The game prompts you to draw different (often ridiculous) things on your tablet or smartphone and everyone else has to guess what you’re drawing. To turn it into a drinking game, have everyone drink when they guess incorrectly. You can even play Jackbox Games remotely on Zoom, if that’s your preferred method of video chatting.

6. King’s Cup

While King’s Cup is usually a drinking game played in person, with a few alterations it can easily be turned into a virtual drinking game. If someone has a deck of cards around, they can be in charge of pulling cards for everyone, but you can also use a random card generator to help you out. Each card has a meaning and instruction, so if you’ve never played before, make sure you brush up on the rules.

7. Power Hour

Power Hour is a classic pre-game drinking situation, but is also ridiculously fun to play with your friends on video chat. For an hour, myriad different songs are played for about a minute, and every time a song changes, you have to drink. You can search YouTube for power hour videos—There’s everything from Disney to ’90s hits!—and let the fun begin. If you’d rather make your own power hour playlist, someone in your group can choose to be in charge and change the songs at will.

8. Stay The F*ck Inside

Stay the Fuck Inside is a virtual drinking game actually created for social distancing. For $4.99, you get 150 different cards with games like “dare or drink” and “categories” that you and your friends can play virtually. The game allows as many players as you want, so if your Zoom is getting full, this might be the option for you.

9. Charades

Charades is another game that’s typically played IRL, but easily translates to online. Separate into teams and get your drinks ready. Whenever someone guesses incorrectly, they have to drink! Don’t forget to use the presenter tool on Zoom to pin the screen of the person acting out the clues, though. You can also use this charades ideas generator to make things simpler.

10. Drink While You Think

This drinking game is lesser known, but works perfectly for virtual Zoom hangs. First, decide an order (could be alphabetically or by age—whatever works for your group of friends). The first person names any celebrity, then the next person has to name another celebrity whose first name starts with the first letter of the previous celebrity’s last name. For example, if someone says Zac Efron, the next person would need to name a celebrity whose name starts with an E—like Elizabeth Banks. The catch is, you have to drink until you can think of a celebrity.