27 Questions to Ask Your Next Virtual Date To Get Those Sparks Flying

Are you one of many people engaging in video chat dating for the very first time? Sitting in front of a person you don’t know very well and trying to see if there’s a connection is difficult enough on a regular date, but a virtual one?! Add a screen to the mix and it becomes even harder to gauge body language, social cues and the like. Still, times of social distancing call for us all to stay home and communicate via technology, and more and more singles are opting for first dates via Zoom, FaceTime, etc. All is not lost, however, because we rounded up 27 virtual date questions that will get the ball rolling and the sparks flying. Just because you’re not together IRL doesn’t mean you can’t have a meaningful—or even sexy—conversation. While it’s definitely harder to figure out if you have chemistry with someone over a screen, it’s not impossible. With a few well-intended conversation starters, you’ll know pretty damn quickly whether or not your virtual Hinge date is a match (or not).

Below, you’ll find all the virtual date questions you could ever hope to ask someone. From the classic get-to-know-you type Qs to some steamy after-hours questions, there’s no shortage of things you can ask your online date. Use the questions below as a guideline—or opt for one if the conversation lulls a bit. Sometimes nerves play a big part in struggling conversations, so think of these questions like an study guide for when you need a little help. Before you know it, you’ll be chatting long into the night with your new virtual boo.

Phase 1 — The First 15 Minutes

1. Zoom here often? (Kidding, unless you’re really just all-in.)

2. Where are you from?

3. Did you like where you grew up, or do you wish you’d lived someplace else?

4. What’s your favorite part about your hometown?

5. What made you choose the city you’re in now?

6. What’s your favorite thing to do where you live?

Phase 2 — After Warming Up a Bit

7. What do you like to do in your spare time?

8. If you could recommend three TV shows/movies to someone, what would they be?

9. If you had to pick your top three favorite musical artists, who would they be?

10. Have you gotten to travel much in your life? If so, where was your favorite place you’ve been?

11. What was your favorite book growing up? Do you think it’s still good or have you moved on?

12. So, if this date weren’t virtual, where would you want to go?

Phase 3 — Feelin’ Comfortable

13. If you could eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?

14. Do you have any nicknames from childhood?

15. What are the top three things on your bucket list?

16. What are you most passionate about?

17. If you could have any job in the world, what would it be?

18. What’s your least favorite celebrity couple?

19. A genie grants you one wish without repercussions. What would you ask for?

Phase 4 — Sign Me Up for Another Date

20. Do you have any fun plans for later this week?

21. What are you up to after we hang up?

22. Have you ever done a virtual happy hour? (Would you like to?)

23. Is your upcoming week looking busy?

Phase 5 — Getting Sexy (Ask for Consent!)

24. If I were there in person, how would you want to end this date?

25. Have you ever had phone or virtual sex?

26. Would you want to take this to the next level?

27. Can I call you later when I’m in bed?