How To Celebrate A Birthday When Everyone Has To Stay Home

You might think that a birthday can only be special when it’s spent with all your friends IRL, but we’re here to prove to you that that isn’t always the case. Sure, it’s ideal to be surrounded by loved ones when celebrating a birthday—There’s no denying that human contact and interaction is the basis of relationship. However, when you and all your friends are stuck in your respective homes, there are still so many virtual birthday party ideas that can make anyone feel loved on their big day. Sometimes you have to adapt to a situation and find the best alternatives—which is where these easy social distancing birthday ideas come into play. While you might still miss gathering IRL, there’s no reason you cant still have a fun and friend-filled birthday. Just take it all online, baby!

We are, after all, a society that loves to live on the Internet. Now’s the time to really prove you can go virtual, and plan the most epic at-home birthday party the world has ever seen. From tips on how to create the ultimate Zoom party to fun and easy treats you can send your friend for their birthday, these virtual birthday ideas are here to help you bring the festivities online. Your BFFs don’t have to feel alone on their birthday when there are myriad ways to make them feel special. Just think about what you would do for them if you could see them in-person and flip it to make it social distancing-friendly.

To help get you started, we’ve rounded up several easy virtual birthday ideas that your friends and loved ones are sure to appreciate. Being there for a pal doesn’t have to mean being there in person. You can show someone you care even when you’re miles apart. All it takes is a little creativity—and an Internet connection.

1. Throw A Zoom Party

Gather all your pals and throw a Zoom party to end all Zoom parties. It’s simple: Pick a theme, choose a Zoom background (For a birthday, we suggest using embarrassing photos of your friend!), grab a drink and have fun partying the night away—from the comfort of your couch. You can even throw on some music and have a virtual dance party. The possibilities are endless.

2. Have A Celeb Do A Birthday Shout-Out On Cameo

Does your BFF have a reality TV star they’re obsessed with? Odds are, they’re on Cameo, and can do a personalized shout out for a small fee. Imagine the look on your friend’s face when they see their favorite drag queen wishing them happy birthday. It’s a virtual gift they’ll want to keep forever, and you can send it from anywhere.

3. Mail A Cute Little Gift

Just because you can’t be their for your pal’s birthday IRL, doesn’t mean you can’t still send them a little treat! Use this opportunity to give your friend a gift from a business you want to support during this time. Or, if funds are tight right now, you can always make a homemade present they’ll love. It’s a chance to get creative and think of something fun your BFF can use while at home.

4. Have Friends Send In Videos

If all your friends can’t meet up for a rager, have them all send in videos saying happy birthday. This is a great way to create a memory for a friend’s birthday that they’ll be able to enjoy for years to come. Plus, if they’re home alone, it will remind them that all their friends are thinking about them and wishing them well—even from far away. Pro tip: Send the video as a big surprise virtual gift!

5. Host A Virtual Game Night

Although you can’t have a game night in person, there are plenty of fun virtual games you can play with all your friends. From playing a free online version of Cards Against Humanity to making up your own virtual drinking game, there are so many ways to have a game night online.

6. Send Some Flowers

Gift your friend some beautiful flowers for a birthday surprise. Having something fresh and beautiful in the house when you can’t be outside very often can instantly lift the spirits by bringing nature inside—even if it’s only for a week or two. We’re partial to the amazing selections at 1-800-Flowers, where you can pick a bouquet or arrangement your BFF is sure to love and have it delivered right to their door.

7. Order Your Friend’s Favorite Meal

Since you can’t take your friend out to their favorite restaurant for dinner, have it sent to them. Not only will this serve as a fun treat for anyone stuck at home, but you can also support local restaurants while you’re surprising your pal. If you’re feeling really nice, too, you can include a special birthday dessert in your order.

