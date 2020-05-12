How To Throw The Bride-To-Be A Virtual Bachelorette Party She’ll Never Forget

The classic stripper-filled, shots all night, matching outfits bachelorette party is definitely not something that’s typically done virtually—but it totally can be. Believe it or not, so many fun activities one would do with a bride and her bridal party IRL can be just as wild and exciting over video chat. There are so many virtual bachelorette party ideas that will help give any bride the experience of a lifetime. Just because you might having to move wedding festivities online doesn’t mean you can’t still throw the ultimate rager. With just a few tweaks, you can make all the classic bachelorette party activities—and then some—virtual-friendly.

From custom and creative drinking games you can play over Zoom to tamer activities like an at-home spa day, there’s no shortage of ways to make a virtual bachelorette party one for the damn books. Just lean into the situation at hand, roll with the punches and put on your party face. If the bride is feeling a little upset at having to have a bachelorette party online, dial up the excitement and make sure she knows how loved she is. Pamper the bride by sending treats and gifts to her and remind her that distance is no match for the power of a bridal party.

To help get you all set up for the best virtual bachelorette party the world has ever seen, we rounded up 10 different ideas—from raunchy to mother-in-law-approved. Make sure to get creative and think of what the bride might love the most, and you’re sure to have an incredible time celebrating.

1. Send Invitations

Any party deserves an invitation—even a virtual one. Give the bride and bridesmaids something to look forward to by sending out a virtual invitation for the bachelorette party. You can keep it clean and cute or make it a bit risqué with some suggestive imagery. Whatever the vibe of this virtual bachelorette party, make sure it shines through the invitation.

2. Play A Virtual Drinking Game

Take what you know about the bride and bridal party and create your very own virtual drinking game. You can adapt a classic drinking game or make one up completely from scratch. Have the bride drink every time her future spouse’s name is mentioned, or make the bridal party drink if they bring up sexy wedding night festivities. Have fun with it and make it full of fun inside jokes the bridal party has with the bride.

3. Have An At-Home Spa Day

If you’re looking for a tamer activity that anyone can join in on—including the mother of the bride!—try having an at-home spa day. Have fun chatting while you pamper yourselves. Paint your nails, do some skin treatments or give yourselves facials. You can even send the bridal party new face masks to try so you all can compare notes on a product.

4. Get Creative With Zoom Backgrounds

There are so many ways you can spice up your Zoom video chats with the bride and give her the ultimate virtual bachelorette experience. Have everyone change their Zoom backgrounds to a photo of the engaged couple, funny pictures of the fiancé or embarrassing childhood photos of the bride. Have some fun getting creative and set the scene for an exciting virtual party.

5. Send The Bride Lingerie To Try

One of the most fun gifts to give a bride-to-be is lingerie she might wear on her wedding night—or any other night, TBH. Although you can’t necessarily gift it to her in person at a bachelorette party or lingerie shower, you can still send the bride some sexy pieces to try on over video chat. Of course, make sure the bride is comfortable wearing lingerie via webcam before asking her to model. But if she’s fine with it, request a little try-on session.

6. Play Sexy Trivia

A bachelorette party is typically full of fun games, and playing sexy trivia is something you can easily do without seeing everyone IRL. You can play this game however you want to, but we suggest finding fun and sexy facts that the bride and bridal party might not know. See who has the best knowledge of all things sensual. (Pro tip: This can also easily be turned into a drinking game if you want!)

7. Have A Virtual Brunch

Break out the mimosas and waffle maker and have a virtual brunch with the bridal party. You can spend a Saturday or Sunday morning munching on breakfast treats, drinking mimosas and Bloody Marys and chatting away. If you want to make the event extra special, you can even send the bride her own brunch kit complete with champagne, orange juice and pastries. Just because you’re celebrating virtually doesn’t mean the bride can’t be pampered a little!

8. Try An Online Burlesque Class

Step onto the (virtual) stage and unleash your inner vixen with this online burlesque class. The host will take you through her personally created program, “Vixen DeVille’s Core Concepts of Burlesque,” and help you enhance your confidence while learning techniques of burlesque dancers. The bride and bridal party can spend some time learning these dance moves without leaving their house.

9. Get Dressed Up In Matching Outfits

What’s a classic bachelorette party without matching t-shirts? Get dressed up in matching looks for your virtual festivities just like you would if you were together in person. Whether it’s a tee, sweatshirts or even some fun tiaras, you can remind the bride that you’re all there to support her—even if it’s just virtually.

10. Hire A Virtual Stripper

If you want to really spice up your virtual bachelorette party, you can always find a stripper who can tease everyone virtually. Grab some dollar bills and throw money at the camera while you watch a stripper do their thing. Alternatively, if you don’t want to hire someone, you can always play a pre-recorded striptease video for all the bachelorette guests. Oof, is it hot in here?

