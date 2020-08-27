Virgo, Your September Horoscope Predicts A Teensy Bit Of Jealousy

Time to celebrate! What are we celebrating? Virgo season, of course, and your Virgo horoscope for September 2020! Happy birthday, Virgo, or should we say ~Happy Solar Return~! In astrology, your solar return is more than just a time to blow out your candles and make a wish. It’s when you’re meant to acknowledge how far you’ve come in the last year, honor your successes and remember everything you’ve learned from your failures.

It’s time to imagine what you’d like to achieve in the coming year and set high goals for yourself, because this month is pushing you to be the best YOU you can be. And, when the new moon in Virgo takes place on September 17, it represents a start to a beautiful new chapter in your life. You’re redefining your attitude, your identity and your purpose. Who will you become? What will you leave behind? The choices are yours, Virgo!

Before that, a full moon on September 2 will radiate power throughout your seventh house of partnerships, reminding you to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. You’re not embarking on this journey alone, because your relationships shape who you are and influence where you’re going! It’s time to realize which relationships are here to stay and which are ready to go. You may have outgrown some partnerships, but it’s only bringing you closer to someone who’s on the same page as you. Open your heart, Virgo!

But first, you’ll need a solid foundation to work from, and when logical Mercury moves into your second house of possessions and self-worth on September 5, it will help you build an unshakable confidence and commitment to doing what it takes in order to achieve your desires. In fact, when Libra season begins on September 22, you’ll find yourself setting some serious financial goals!

Luckily, this month isn’t just about practicalities and work. When Venus—planet of romance and love—activates your 12th house of subconscious on September 6, you’ll find yourself more attracted to a spiritual connection rather than something superficial. This month, you’re interested in the kind of love where you can just *sense* what your partner is feeling and they can sense your feelings in return. And you know what, Virgo? You deserve it!