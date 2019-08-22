Virgo Season Is Here—and Here’s How It Will Affect You

Friends and lovers and Virgos—mark your calendars. Virgo season begins August 23. (Sorry, we know that’s last minute, but you were probably aware that this was coming up anyway.) We’re winding down after a loud Leo season—#hotgirlsummer was meant to be lived during Leo season—where we all hopefully got to be loud and bold and comfortable with fully being ourselves. Also, Mercury is no longer retrograde! And now we slide into a slightly cooler, slightly more steady Virgo season, which is all about setting goals, prioritizing, and being our best selves.

Most likely to send you a Google Calendar invite for happy hour drinks this week, Virgos are a mutable earth sign ruled by Mercury (which is alllll about communication). While it’s easy to fall into tropes when talking about Virgos (they can sometimes be a bit neurotic), we have to keep in mind that being a mutable sign means Virgos are a bit more go-with-the-flow than we give ‘em credit for. Mutable signs (Pisces, Gemini, and Sagittarius, too) are flexible, adaptable and can thrive on change and be really supportive of others when they’re going through a change, too. And as an earth sign, Virgos are generally more focused on the senses and what’s real, meaning they’re usually pretty grounded and down-to-earth.

It’s a happy coincidence (or maybe fate) that Virgo season coincides with back-to-school season. Virgos, perhaps more so than any other sign, tend to have their shit together. They’re organized, analytical and practical, with the impressive ability to put their heads down and get shit done when they need to (Beyoncé is a Virgo, so …). While you don’t have to launch a company during Virgo season, maybe use this time to tap into your inner child heading back to school and get some new pencils, clothes, or even a haircut. Go to that appointment you’ve been putting off, get your nails done, or clean out your closet. Become a minimalist. Anything goes. (GET IT?) Virgos are known for being perfectionists, so embrace some of this season’s energy to work toward your personal best—whatever that may be.

Earth signs (and Virgos in particular) enjoy connecting with nature, whether it’s a quick walk in the park during lunch or a weekend hike with loved ones. And while we often associate the word “virgin” with sexual experience (or, well, lack thereof) it also once meant to be simply whole in oneself. It represents this idea of belonging to yourself and of being wholly yourself.

This Virgo season, perhaps spend some time with nature, preferably by yourself, and reflect on the things about you that you cherish, the reasons you love yourself. It sounds cheesy, but getting in touch with our roots can help us remember to cherish ourselves, and in turn, help us cherish others more fully.

And outside of their love of earthy things, Virgos also have an exceptional work ethic. While Leo season may have inspired you to chase after one of your dreams (do standup! Learn to code! Submit writing to a magazine!), Virgo season provides you with the right energy to actually set things into motion. The sun in Virgo will lend you its support, giving you the work ethic and concentration to get stuff done. And while it’s great to embrace Virgo’s perfectionism, don’t let self-criticism get the best of you as you work toward your goals. Be mindful that striving for perfection sometimes holds us hostage, immobile, afraid to move, lest we make a mistake. Be gentle with yourself as you lay the foundation down for achieving your goals.

It has, indeed, been a hot girl summer, and perhaps it is time for all of us to take a cue from our dear Virgo friends and attempt to get our shit together. Air signs, I know the thought of being regimented sounds kind of disgusting, but if you make time for your work, you’ll have even more time to play. Fire signs, consider the steadfast nature of Virgos, and try to be guided by their mastery of structure. Their diligent energy may help all of your passionate ideas actually come to fruition. And similarly, like water guiding a stream, Virgo season may help guide water signs toward a goal, helping give a bit of structure to what is usually a never-ending swirl of emotions. Enjoy the calm, steady and almost peaceful days that make up Virgo season—because Libra season is next, and you’re going to want to gird your loins.