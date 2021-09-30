Virgo, Your October Horoscope Foresees Fresh Career Opportunities

You’re embracing a steady and stabilizing energy this month. After all, your Virgo October 2021 horoscope begins with an opportunity to get grounded and centered! On October 6, a new moon will plant a seed in your second house of luxury and self-esteem. Use this energy to set financial goals and decipher the difference between what you want and what you need. It’s also a beautiful time to practice positive affirmations and embrace an even deeper self-love.

You may begin to crave a more quiet and heartfelt form of love by October 7. This is when Venus will send warmth to your cozy fourth house, inspiring you to lay down roots with your lover! You may feel like trading nights out on the town with nights in on the couch. However, you may be drawn to spruce up your home environment and overspend on decor by October 9, when Mercury and Mars form a conjunction. Get crafty instead of overzealous with the credit card!

However, by October 15, you may discover a brilliant new way to bring in more income. As the sun forms a trine with Jupiter, fresh career opportunities may arrive, helping you embrace innovation to your work! And as Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 18, you may begin to feel more secure about your finances and your ability to budget wisely.

Unexpected windfalls may land in your lap by October 20! This is when the full moon will send magic to your eighth house of inheritances and endings, prompting you to settle debts and make your peace with what you’re ready to outgrow.

Once Scorpio season begins on October 20, you may start to feel more talkative, intelligent and in need of social interaction. As the sun shifts into your third house of communication, you’ll find your brain power springing into action, helping you make a good impression and speak your mind clearly!

However, you may run into relationship scuffles by October 26, when Venus squares off with Neptune. Your imagination may run wild, so tap into your ability to get to the point and focus on the facts.