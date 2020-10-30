Get Excited, Virgo—Your November Horoscope Predicts Mind-Blowing Sex

This November, you’re learning so much, Virgo. The Scorpio sun is activating your third house of communication, opening your brain to all sorts of information and willing you to speak your mind. Your Virgo November 2020 horoscope wants you to keep in touch with all sorts of interesting people and partake in opportunities that allow you to flaunt your social excellence. When talkative Mercury—your ruling planet—enters your third house on November 10, you’ll feel compelled to engage in stimulating conversations and intellectual exchanges. By the end of the month, you’ll be positively sparkling with knowledge!

Over the course of the past few months, you may have felt like you’ve lost your passion and desire. Luckily, all of that is going to change when primal Mars finally stations direct in your intense eighth house of death and rebirth on November 13. Not only will this reignite your inner flame and give you laser-sharp focus towards what you want, it will also make your sex life that much more interesting. However, you’re not looking for just any kind of sex. You want mind-blowing sex with someone you can’t stop thinking about.

And that’s not the only way your mind will be blown this month, because you’re buzzing with new ideas and fascinating things to say. When a new moon lands in your intelligent third house on November 15, you might just come up with an idea that changes everything. Don’t let this be no more than a passing thought. Write it down and make it reality! Venus—planet of love—also enters your flirtatious third house on November 21 and words of affirmation will make your heart flutter. Indulge in long romantic phone calls and charming text exchanges with your crush, who will totally be feeling it too.