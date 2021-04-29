Virgo, Your May Horoscope Wants You To Tap Into Your Power

The sun is in fellow earth sign Taurus and it’s got you feeling ready to open your mind, embrace spontaneous opportunities and get a change of scenery. However, your Virgo May 2021 horoscope is all about fusing your philosophy of life with your philosophy of work. As of May 8, Mercury and Venus will activate your driven 10th house, encouraging you to tap into your power and radiate the energy of someone who’s up for a challenge!

You may be thinking about learning something new on May 11, when the new moon will rush through your philosophical ninth house, encouraging you to open your mind to new perspectives. It may be time to make the commitment to an educational program or to simply living life to the fullest! And you won’t be learning alone, because by May 13, Jupiter will enter your partnership sector, bringing your relationships to life. Prepare to meet new lovers, friends and colleagues!

By May 17, your creativity will be switched on. As the sun forms a trine with Pluto in your colorful fifth house, you may feel a desire to express yourself through art. Let your inner child take the reigns and reconnect you with your most authentic joy! You’ll also have plenty of support when it comes to bringing your artistic vision to life on May 19, when Venus trines Saturn in your productive sixth house, encouraging you to have discipline when refining your skills.

You may be forming new career goals by the time Gemini season begins on May 20. However, it’s your personal life that will absorb all of your attention by May 26. This is when a lunar eclipse will send change to you fourth house of home and family, evoking unexpected developments in the most sensitive area of your life. Prepare for emotional hellos and goodbyes, but know that it’s all going to work out in the end.

That said, you work life may give you grief by the time Mercury retrograde begins on May 29! You may feel less conviction when it comes to pursuing your goals, so don’t be surprised when imperfections in your work life begin to reveal themselves. Luckily, this is an opportunity for you to remedy them and improve. You’ve got this!