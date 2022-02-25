Virgo, Your March Horoscope Predicts Positive Relationship Growth

The memories you make with the people you love this month will be with you for a long time. After all, your Virgo March 2022 horoscope begins with an opportunity to turn over a new leaf in your relationships when the New Moon in Pisces on March 2 rushes through your seventh house of partnerships. You’re learning more about how you give and receive love—and by March 3, you might even transform your perspective on romance.

As Venus and Mars join forces with Pluto in Capricorn on March 3, you’re feeling the urge to deepen your creative instincts. You deserve the magic you’ve been craving for far too long, V! In fact, by March 5, a relationship could become so inspiring that you can’t help but pursue it to see where it takes you.

As the sun joins forces with Jupiter in Pisces, it will attract people who truly want to be around you; people you have every reason to feel loyal to. And because you love to get ahead, you’ll appreciate how you feel when Venus and Mars form a conjunction in your productive sixth house on March 6. Use this energy to get as organized and focused as possible!

Embrace what it takes to become a worthy partner to someone, especially when the sun joins forces with Neptune in Pisces on March 13. Let empathy and mutual respect bring you closer, but remain mindful of a relationship potentially swaying your sense of direction.

By March 18, the Full Moon in Virgo will encourage you to check in with yourself and understand your feelings more deeply. You’re an individual who has passions and goals, so remember who you are, not just who you’re with. Your relationship with yourself always comes first! Let this full moon inspire you to make a change that reflects your growth.

However, don’t add more to your plate than you’re capable of carrying—especially as the month comes to an end. On March 28, Venus will join forces with Saturn in Aquarius, which could slow your momentum. If you feel disconnected from the process, remember that sometimes, discipline means working even when you don’t want to.