Virgo, Your June Horoscope Is Here & Mercury Retrograde Is *Finally* Over

This month, you’re learning so many new things and seeing so many new places! After all, your Virgo June 2022 horoscope begins with a serious level-up, because on June 3, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end. Because Mercury is also your ruling planet, this retrograde is always a stressful experience for you (so that might explain your scatterbrained energy as of late). However, with Mercury moving forward in your expansive ninth house, you’re gaining a whole new perspective.

Embrace a major revelation on June 11, especially when it comes to your relationships and the way you grow with them. As Venus joins forces with Uranus in your spontaneous ninth house, you may find yourself becoming closer to someone who encourages you to see the big picture and look on the bright side. However, it could also initiate an adventure with many twists and turns! As Mercury enters your ambitious 10th house on June 13, you’re seeing ten steps ahead at all times, so use this increase in industrious thinking and strategize to your advantage.

When a full moon in Sagittarius kindles a fire in your fourth house of home and family on June 14, you should follow your urge to withdraw into your shell and nurture your sacred space. After all, you’re craving a sense of familiarity and belonging. Stitch back the tears in your seams with a much stronger thread.

Summer begins on June 21, when the sun enters your 11th house of social situations and inspires you to mingle with all sorts of different people. Find a way to give back to your community, because making the world a better place for others will give you a satisfaction little else can. And as Venus activates your 10th house of public image on June 22, all the generosity and love will shine on you so brightly, drawing people inward. Let the world see what a great person you truly are!

In fact, as you spend time with others, you’re learning more about how to establish intimacy and trust in your deepest partnerships. On June 28, the sun in Cancer will square off with Jupiter in your eighth house of close bonds, encouraging you to turn acquaintanceships in far deeper friendships. However, remember not to give more than you’ve got! As a new moon in Cancer starts writing a new chapter in your social 11th house, you may be joining a team effort or pursuing something that makes a difference for others. Enjoy all the community connections!



