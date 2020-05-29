Yikes—Your Virgo June Horoscope Says It’s Time To Reassess Your Friend Group

You’ve got big plans for your future, Virgo. However, for the month of June, you might be putting those plans on pause. It’s not that you want to be lazy, it’s just that Venus is retrograding through your 10th house of career until June 25 and it’s making you question exactly what impression you’d like to make on the world. There may be a few setbacks and reality checks in store, but trust that they’re happening to prepare you for something big. What that something big is, you might be wondering? The stars say your Virgo June 2020 horoscope has the 411.

Let’s backtrack for a moment—before you can make your way to the top of the food chain, you’ve got a few things to deal with in your personal life first. For one thing, a majorly transformative and life-altering blood moon will send lightning bolts of change to your fourth house of home and family on June 5. Now’s the time to confront longstanding issues with loved ones and make changes to your home life that suit the person you’re becoming. Whether this means something major like welcoming a new family member, making a big move to a new space or just redecorating your current pad, trust that change is a good thing.

That said, if you are making moves, be sure you check the fine print on that lease and think twice about who your roommates will be. You’re a very meticulous, detail-oriented and analytical zodiac sign and it’s all thanks to Mercury, your ruling planet! As much as you adore how intelligent Mercury has made you, what you likely won’t love are the intense retrogrades that come with it. That’s right—Mercury stations retrograde on June 18, and it will leave you feeling forgetful, wishy-washy, and disoriented.

Sending confusion to your 11th house of community, now’s the time to rethink the way you connect with others and what your affiliations say about you. This might even motivate you resurrect a friendship that was hanging on for dear life, providing you with an opportunity to clear the air and put your best foot forward! Or, with a surprising and groundbreaking solar eclipse headed your way on June 21, you might find yourself forming bonds with a new friend group altogether. Lean in to these changes, dear Virgo, in whatever ways you find them taking shape.

The relationships you prioritize this month can and likely will last a lifetime, especially when you consider that passionate Mars enters your intimate eighth house on June 27. You’re not interested in fair-weather friends or superficial chitchat—you already have enough acquaintances. What you really want are some true ride-or-die friends, and this month, you could find your forever crew.