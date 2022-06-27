Virgo, Your July Horoscope Says You’re On The Brink Of An Unforgettable Adventure

Tap into your courage, Virgo. After all, isn’t being larger than life what summer is all about? Your Virgo July 2022 horoscope wants you to focus on your personal assets, the most important one being your self-confidence. There won’t be any major changes to your financial situation, which means you shouldn’t set your sights on your cash flow as much as you should be zeroing on a deeper form of self-worth! Until July 19, inventive Mercury—your ruling planet—will help you save some of your pennies for a rainy day; a day that that may be coming up during the autumnal months. Don’t worry about your finances too much! After all, money comes and goes, especially in July.

On July 13, a full moon in Capricorn will serve as a chance to start listening to others, consider their feelings and speak *only* from your heart’s truth! Own up to your faults and try to create a dynamic in which others can express themselves willingly to you. You may have been less than honest with yourself lately, and this may bring internal friction to the head. Let it all out, because it’s time to accept that you aren’t perfect, but you still bring more than enough to the table! This full moon is activating your affectionate fifth house, prompting you to express yourself, but also hold space for others too. Awakening love triangles and causing your creative juices to soar, you’re on the up and up!

Jupiter—which will station retrograde on July 28—is stirring up emotions in your eighth your house of intimacy, urging you to face your biggest fears and feelings regarding partnerships. This could bring back ghosts of past relationships into your life. Luckily, many of these people are trying to make amends! It’s up to you to decide how you want to move forward! Jupiter’s retrograde in Aries serves as a cosmic wake up call to reassess your values! And as a new moon in Leo activates your spiritual 12th house on July 28, you’re ready to let go of the guilt and resentment, because you can’t change the past, but you can fall in love with your future!

As Uranus and the North Node of Destiny join forces in your ninth house of expansion and knowledge, you’re ending the month on the brink of a grand adventure. Lighting a rocket in your heart, you may be ready to open your mind to something you’ve always been closed off to. This decision could change everything!