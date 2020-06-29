Virgo, Your July 2020 Horoscope Predicts A Creative & Romantic Breakthrough

Uh oh, Virgo! July begins with Mercury—your ruling planet—spinning through retrograde until July 12. Nobody likes Mercury retrograde, but unless they’re a Virgo, they honestly have no reason complain! After all, this transit has a massive affect on you, and since it takes place in your 11th house of community, you might feel a little disconnected from your friends. I know this sounds overwhelming, but luckily, your Virgo July 2020 horoscope will guide you every step of the way.

You may find yourself reconnecting with people from your past, which can be a confusing experience! However, the process will help you heal rifts and decipher who your true friends are. Plus, when Chiron—the wounded healer—stations retrograde in your eighth house of intimacy on July 11, it will help you break away from unhealthy emotional attachments and transform your perspective of love.

Despite the mess of Mercury Rx, you’re experiencing a creative and romantic breakthrough during the lunar eclipse on July 5, which sparkles in your fifth house of fun and pleasure. In astrology, an eclipse can be a scary, unpredictable experience—but when it lands in your fifth house, it can actually be quite exciting. Prepare to feel inspired artistically and in the mood to fall head-over-heels in love. You’re about to ride an astrological rollercoaster, but one you can put your hands in the air and enjoy!

Even though you might feel weighed down by emotion and intensity during the first half of the month, you’re getting a breath of fresh air during the new moon in protective, sentimental and affectionate Cancer on July 22. Replenishing your 11th house of community after so much disconnection, this could be the start of so many beautiful new friendships. You might even feel inspired to contribute to charities or causes that mean a lot to you. Leaving a positive mark on others will make any sacrifice feel worth it.

As the sun enters golden and glorious Leo on July 22, it will light up your spirituality sector, inspiring you to set aside your ego and become one with the universe. Let generosity, peace and harmony set the tone for your day-to-day life. This introspective period will prepare you for something great, Virgo. I promise!