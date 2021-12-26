Virgo, Your January Horoscope Predicts an Unexpected Turn in Your Love Life

2022 has just begun, Virgo, and you’re in the mood to have fun! Lucky for you, your Virgo January 2022 horoscope predicts a month filled with passion, but there may be times that passion gets too hot to handle. However, a new moon on January 2 will light a flame in your fifth house of creativity, encouraging you to reconnect with your artistic side.

However, because Venus is still retrograding through your romantic fifth house until January 29, you may struggle to find that “spark” in your love life. You may even feel like the things have grown stagnant or stale, prompting you to spice up your relationship or rethink the way you date. But remember—desire does not always lead to love, respect and longevity!

You might feel even more confused by January 14, when Mercury—your ruling planet—stations retrograde in your sixth house of work and health. This could make it harder to get back on the horse when you fall behind, but it’s also bringing your focus to the issues you’ve been forgetting to prioritize.

When Mercury retrogrades back into your passionate fifth house on January 25, it will encourage you to reconnect with what brings you joy and pleasure. A message from an old flame may even light up your phone, tempting you to respond. Who knows? Rekindling a past romance is always tricky, but revisiting old feelings can reveal a lot about how you feel in the present.

Come January 19, it should start feeling easier to get organized! This is when the sun enters your productive sixth house, highlighting the ways in which healthy habits can make all the difference in your quality of life. By January 24, you might even feel like you’re getting your mojo back! Mars will enter your playful fifth house, making your quest for happiness even more urgent. This shift will also heighten your desires and increase your need for sexiness. Ooh la la, Virgo!

As the month comes to its final days, a dramatic breaking point may be reached. On January 28, Mercury retrograde will join forces with Pluto, deepening your need for art, love and satisfaction. Just remember, turning to something that provides you instant gratification only is far less sustainable than something with long-term promise!