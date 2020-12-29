Whoa, Virgo, Your January 2021 Horoscope Has A LOT Going On

This month is unleashing the tiger within, Virgo. You’ll feel a reinvigorating shift on January 6, when ambitious Mars fires up your exotic and adventure-seeking ninth house, inspiring you to break away from the shackles of normalcy and spice up your reality with something different. Your Virgo January 2021 horoscope is here and you’re definitely not in Kansas anymore.

This month will mean so many different things for you. On one hand, it’s about good old-fashioned hard work. When brainiac Mercury activates your sixth house of health and work on January 8, it will give you all the mental energy to catch up and get ahead of your plans. However, when loving Venus dances into your poetic fifth house, it will tap into your inner romantic. Pull out all the stops for your lover, whether by writing little love notes or planning unforgettable dates.

That said, passion might completely ensnare your heart by January 13. This is when the new moon rises in your fifth house of self-expression, which will most likely leave you feeling artistically inspired. Let this be the beginning of a period of creative output and living in the moment. Unfortunately, it won’t be all play and no work, because responsibilities will most likely catch up with you and crash the party. But don’t fret, the party will still be pretty damn good while it lasts!

Strange experiences will take you for a spin after the sun enters Aquarius on January 19. As this season shift activates your sixth house of well-being, it’s a beautiful time to strengthen your self-care routines and make sure you’re in tip-top shape. Bear in mind, spontaneous interferences will most certainly get in the way of your carefully-laid plans, so expect the unexpected.

The month ends on a mystical note. On January 29, the full moon will course through your 12th house of spirituality, which may evoke moments of insight regarding what you’ve been carrying deep within your heart, where no one else can see. Healing is a messy process, bound to get messier when Mercury retrograde begins on January 30, encouraging disorganization and confusion in your proactive sixth house. Hang in there, Virgo!

