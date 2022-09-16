Is A Virgo In Love With You? Here’s How To Attract A Virgo & Signs They May Be Falling For You

Scroll To See More Images

Falling in love isn’t easy, but loving a Virgo is always worth your while! Cautious and conscientious, Virgo knows that love is a work in progress. The right partner will love Virgo for their intellectual tidbits, witty banter, remarkable keenness and more. And if you’re currently falling for one, you’re probably wondering—is a Virgo in love with you, too?

Ruled by Mercury—planet of communication—Virgo is unmistakably intelligent, analytical and dexterous. As a mutable earth sign, Virgo is firm, yet soft and flexible, yet durable. Known as a constant work in progress, Virgo is praised for being helpful, hardworking, humble, witty and detail-oriented. However, Virgo can also be a nit-picky perfectionist, which brings on its own set of problems.

Virgo has a tendency to approach love with a checklist. They’ve already picked out their partner’s ideal eye color, the best wedding destination and what their kids with someone may look like. Despite planning out the romantic journey, Virgo is open to adjusting if a lover shows real potential. Virgo is open to compromising for the right person! And if a Virgo is spending time with you and showing that they care about helping you become your best self, there’s a good chance they might be falling for you.

How To Attract A Virgo

Attracting a Virgo isn’t always easy. After all, they’re notoriously particular and they’re prone to searching for flaws before they find a reason to love something. Showing Virgo that you are a serious contender who’s willing to win their heart requires conversation, consideration and perceptiveness.

“In [Virgo’s] heart, they would rather be alone than be with the wrong partner, making them highly selective. So, consider yourself lucky if they choose you as their own,” claims Desiree Roby Antila, professional astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love. “These angels tend to be hardest on themselves, so [Virgo] needs genuine praise from their significant other. This means they need positive boosts, not someone breaking them down,” advises Antila.

Love is in the details, so Virgo needs a partner who will pay attention to the minute aspects that make a world of a difference. Ask Virgo the soul-searching questions that matter, since Virgo needs someone to provide a safe space to be vulnerable.

If you notice that your Virgo likes their coffee a certain way or mentions what they want for their birthday even if it’s a passing comment, then you need to remember these moments. Keeping track of the little things is important to a Virgo. Paying attention is the best way to show your Virgo that they matter to you. Take a step further by doing acts of service to show that you are madly in love!

Once you win over this earth sign’s heart, you won’t want to lose it! If you are ever so lucky to date a Virgo, then you will need to keep some things in mind to ensure that you are in it for the long haul.

How To Keep A Virgo

Maintaining love with Virgo is precious, so you will need to work on elevating your relationship with Virgo. Being progressive is a must as Virgo requires a partner who will continually improve in and out of the relationship. Laziness, ineptitude, and a general lack of self-awareness are surefire ways to kill the passion.

“[Virgo needs] a secure partner who is appreciative of what they are and what they are not,” muses Antila.

If you should know anything about loving a Virgo, then know that Virgo wants what’s best for you. It may not always come out right as Virgo can be unintentionally critical. But a deep desire to help is what lies below the surface since Virgo is anxious to please.

What Zodiac Signs Are Compatible With Virgo?

Since Virgo is willing to work, there is immense potential to make it in any cosmic connection. While earth and water signs are typically ideal matches for Virgo, air signs and fire signs might be more challenging.

Virgo may find that their easier matches are with fellow earth signs, Capricorn and Taurus. Capricorn has the leadership capabilities to go after any ambition or goal, which will make hardworking Virgo’s heart sing! Meanwhile, Taurus has the loyal tenacity to weather any storm. Virgo can lean on Taurus for stability and can rest assured that Taurus will always see Virgo’s value as a romantic partner. But being with another Virgo is undoubtedly the best earthy match since nobody gets Virgo like Virgo.

Water signs are preferred cosmic counterparts for Virgo. Mystical Pisces is Virgo’s opposite sign, so it’s a classic tale of “opposites attract”. Pisces and Virgo are magical as Virgo grounds while Pisces uplifts. However, Pisces’s escapist tendencies might be too much for Virgo to fix. Cancer is another excellent option as Virgo will love how this cardinal water sign leads with its emotions and intuitions. But Cancer’s moodiness can make it challenging for Virgo to feel at ease. Scorpio might be what Virgo needs! Scorpio’s sultry magnetism is perfectly paired with Virgo’s adept nature, creating an incredibly focused cosmic couple.

“Virgo is mental, and Scorpio is emotional, so the angel and the scorpion have much to teach each other… One of my favorite pairings!,” gushes Antila.

If Virgo needs some light-hearted social and mental stimulation, then they should date air signs Libra, Aquarius, and Gemini. Libra can bring balance and harmony into Virgo’s organized chaos. However, Libra’s indecision might annoy Virgo. Aquarius and Virgo can spar on intellectual debates, yet there might be tension since Aquarius likes to do it their way. Gemini and Virgo could have a lot to discuss as they are both ruled by Mercury! Except Virgo may feel more like a listener since chatty Gemini might be more communicatively assertive.

Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius will light up Virgo’s life! Aries can bring some child-like wonder, but Aries’ impulsivity may grind Virgo’s gears. Leo’s romantic warmth will make Virgo feel like the only zodiac sign in the world. Yet Leo’s theatrics might get old after a while. Sagittarius is the fire sign who will bring the adventure! Even though Sagittarius promises a wild ride, the freedom-fighting Archer will clash with the responsible Virgin.

“Virgo is more of a serious creature at heart and does not necessarily appreciate hilarity and jokes, whereas Sagittarius does not have the perceptiveness to pick up when that time may be,” warns Antila.

No matter what, you can make a relationship with Virgo work if you are willing to do the work!