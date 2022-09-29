Virgo—Your October Horoscope Says Money Is Flowing Toward You With Ease, so Embrace It

Have you been lusting after an item you’d like to purchase? Are you thinking about your finances more than you’d care to admit? Don’t worry, because your Virgo horoscope for October 2022 is paving the way for an overflow of abundance. As Venus in your second house of cash flow opposes Jupiter in your eighth house of investments, there’s a strong chance you’re getting paid your dues! If you need permission to treat yourself to something nice, here it is.

The good news keeps on coming, because on October 2, Mercury retrograde will come to an end, stationing direct in your first house of the self. Breathe a sigh of relief, because your universe is about to feel way less confusing! However, as the post-shadow period drones on until October 16, you may want to give yourself a few weeks before you feel as though you’re back to your usual self. Embrace the lessons you’ve learned about who you are and what you love, especially as Pluto retrograde comes to an end on October 8. Stationing direct in your creative and romantic fifth house, you’re learning how to find inspiration and satisfaction without resorting to old habits that die hard.

As a full moon in Aries rushes through your eighth house of death and rebirth on October 9, this month also paves the way for an exorbitant level of spiritual growth. You may find yourself coming to terms with boundaries that need to be set, especially if a longstanding commitment has been siphoning your energy without meeting its end of the bargain. Remember—burning bridges is always a last resort, but makes sense when enemy forces are on your tail.

As Venus enters your third house of close friends and communication on October 23, the latter half of the month is learning everything there is to know about everything. Stay tuned for genius ideas to arrive when you least expect it and for your social life to ramp up with excitement. However, as a solar eclipse in Scorpio activates your chatty third house on October 25, you should brace yourself for a shift in your neighborhood dynamics, sibling relationships and your communication style. What you say matters, so make sure you’re speaking with intention and navigating these relationships with care.

A relationship may begin to come in handy by October 28, when Jupiter retrograde leaves behind Aries and enters Pisces, activating your seventh house of partnerships. You may now be receiving the blessings of taking time to work on a relationship and nurture it with the care and attention it deserves. An old partner, associate or friend may resurface with an opportunity that changes everything.

However, the month comes to a close as Mars stations retrograde in your 10th house of career on October 30. This could deplete the level of enthusiasm you’re feeling toward your professional responsibilities, prompting you to rethink the direction you’re taking and rediscover what motivates you to achieve your dreams. Surround yourself with supporters and mentors, Virgo.