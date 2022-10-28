Virgo—Your November Horoscope Says You’re in the Mood For Some Mind-Blowing Experiences

Scroll To See More Images

Get ready for a busy month, because your Virgo horoscope for November 2022 is brimming with energy and motivating you to make connections. Scorpio season is bringing out your curiosity and urging you to speak your mind and learn from others. As the sun moves through your third house of communication, it’s opening neural pathways and allowing you to decipher the answers.

However, Mars will also be retrograde all throughout the month, shining a light on some of the career disappointments you’ve been struggling with. You may with you were further ahead than you are now and you may feel somewhat overlooked. But you also have the power to shape your own narrative, so make peace with your failures and learn from them.

When a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus blasts through your ninth house of adventure and wisdom on November 8, you may find yourself seeing something from a new perspective. You may be publishing something that reflects the level of growth you’ve accomplished. As you reach milestones, you may also find that stepping outside of your comfort zone has its caveats. But that doesn’t mean you would ever dare to look back!

By November 17, Mercury—your ruling planet—will enter Sagittarius, activating your fourth house of home and family. You may find your focus drifting over to personal matters as you nurture your home environment and strengthen your connection with your emotional roots. You may be laying down the groundwork for a new era in your homestead, as a new moon in Sagittarius will rise in your domestic fourth house on November 23. This is a beautiful time to deep clean your living space, reserve time for home and reconnect with those you consider family.

Jupiter retrograde comes to an end on November 23, stationing direct in your seventh house of partnerships. This may signify a meaningful turning point in your relationship with someone, shining a light on what you’ve been able to build together. You may find yourself more open to opportunities that involve another human being, so remember that teamwork makes the dream work.

However, the month comes to an end as Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini on November 29. This could make it harder to establish work-life balance, especially if you’re feeling compelled to work extra hard to get ahead. Your need to maintain dominance may intersect with your need to lay down roots. The answer lies somewhere in the middle, Virgo.